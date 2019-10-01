[WATCH] Mom returns after 45-second bathroom break, finds toddler on treadmill

Khabazela shares tweets and Facebook posts that have gone viral.

Mom goes to the bathroom only to come back and find toddler on the treadmill

We all know that the greatest threat to young children is often themselves.

Madeline Valdivia was reminded of that when she left her one-year-old, Samuel, on his own for under a minute just to use the bathroom, and came back to find him crying on the treadmill.

Watch this video below:

Been together since 4pm, no problems. I go to the bathroom ONCE 45 seconds in, and I have to rush out to this: pic.twitter.com/AN1iaZYe2k — Madeline (@madelaneeee) September 27, 2019

This article first appeared on 702.

