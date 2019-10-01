Unclear when schooling will resume after protests in Dunoon, Joe Slovo

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
Go

Unclear when schooling will resume after protests in Dunoon, Joe Slovo

The unrest, linked to traffic enforcement blitzes against minibus taxis, started last week.

Classroom. Picture: Pixabay.
Classroom. Picture: Pixabay.
11 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - It’s unclear when schools in Dunoon will be able to start the fourth term after the resumption of learning was scuppered by protests on Monday.

The unrest, linked to traffic enforcement blitzes against minibus taxis, started last week.

Western Cape Education spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said several schools were affected.

“Five schools are currently closed. There are schools closed in Joe Slovo, with low pupil attendance.”

Over the weekend, a bus was set alight as protests flared up in Milnerton on Saturday morning. As a result, several roads were closed around the Joe Slovo area.

On Friday, passing vehicles were stoned, a truck and two MyCiTi bus stations were set alight and roads were blocked with burning tyres.

The City of Cape Town deployed more officers as the protest violence in the communities increased.

On Monday, the city said law enforcement officers were under strain over the weekend following protest and gang violence flare-ups.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA