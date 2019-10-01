Unclear when schooling will resume after protests in Dunoon, Joe Slovo
The unrest, linked to traffic enforcement blitzes against minibus taxis, started last week.
CAPE TOWN - It’s unclear when schools in Dunoon will be able to start the fourth term after the resumption of learning was scuppered by protests on Monday.
Western Cape Education spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said several schools were affected.
“Five schools are currently closed. There are schools closed in Joe Slovo, with low pupil attendance.”
Over the weekend, a bus was set alight as protests flared up in Milnerton on Saturday morning. As a result, several roads were closed around the Joe Slovo area.
On Friday, passing vehicles were stoned, a truck and two MyCiTi bus stations were set alight and roads were blocked with burning tyres.
The City of Cape Town deployed more officers as the protest violence in the communities increased.
On Monday, the city said law enforcement officers were under strain over the weekend following protest and gang violence flare-ups.
