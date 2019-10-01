UCT student killed at Clifton Beach was friends with Uyinene Mrwetyana - buddy

A close friend of the late Cebo Mbatha told EWN the two students were supposed to meet on the day Mrwetyana disappeared in August.

CAPE TOWN - It has emerged that the 18-year-old University of Cape Town (UCT) student who was murdered at Clifton beach over the weekend had become friends with Uyinene Mrwetyana - the student whose rape and murder sparked a nationwide outcry against gender-based violence.

Cebo Mhleli Mbatha, a first-year UCT student, was stabbed to death and his friend was wounded in an attack at Clifton’s third beach on Saturday night.

It is understood that Mbatha was a Humanities student.

Cedrick Mkhize and Mbatha were friends since grade one.

Mkhize said that he is deeply affected by Mbatha's death.

He also told Eyewitness News that the deceased was meant to meet 19-year-old Mrwetyana on the day she disappeared in August 2019.

"On that day Uyinene got murdered, she was actually going to come here (their residence) for the first time ever because he spoke to her on campus. They were becoming friends. He changed from that point onward and he started telling me that life is short and that she was only 19 when she was killed," he said.

It is understood she was attacked at a Claremont post office, allegedly by a staff member who has apparently confessed.