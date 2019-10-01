Soldiers deployed to Dunoon amid protests

The area has been locked down for days now amid violent protests believed to be linked to grievances over taxi permits.

CAPE TOWN - Soldiers have been deployed to protest-stricken Dunoon on Tuesday.

The area has been locked down for days now amid protests believed to be linked to grievances over taxi permits.

Fifteen armoured personnel carriers rolled into a volatile Dunoon in the morning.

Soldiers join police and law enforcement officials in trying to bring stability to the area.

This vendor, who sells second-hand clothes on the side of a road, welcomed the military presence, saying he has been unable to run his makeshift business for days now.

“I’m glad because we’re struggling to run our businesses here. They’re throwing stones at cars.”

Roads in the area that were closed have been reopened. It's unclear when bus services will get up and running.