SIU’s special tribunal to recover R14.7bn lost to corruption – dept

President Cyril Ramaphosa also launched another key body of the Health Sector Anti-Corruption Forum in Tshwane.

TSHWANE - The Presidency on Tuesday hailed the Special Investigating Unit’s (SIU) special tribunal on corruption, which was expected to recover billions of taxpayers’ money lost through graft.

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development said the value of cases ready for adjudication and recovery stood at R14.7 billion.

The forum is a collaboration to prevent, detect and prosecute fraud and corruption in the health sector.

In a statement released on Monday, the Presidency said: “The health sector is vulnerable to fraud and corruption because of large and varied numbers of transactions on goods and services in terms of fraudulent orders, tender irregularities, fiscal dumping by government departments through non-governmental organisations, bribery, over-pricing, poor governance, transfer of liabilities to the state, and bogus and fraudulent qualifications.”