SIU’s special tribunal to recover R14.7bn lost to corruption – dept
President Cyril Ramaphosa also launched another key body of the Health Sector Anti-Corruption Forum in Tshwane.
TSHWANE - The Presidency on Tuesday hailed the Special Investigating Unit’s (SIU) special tribunal on corruption, which was expected to recover billions of taxpayers’ money lost through graft.
The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development said the value of cases ready for adjudication and recovery stood at R14.7 billion.
President Cyril Ramaphosa also launched another key body of the Health Sector Anti-Corruption Forum in Tshwane.
The forum is a collaboration to prevent, detect and prosecute fraud and corruption in the health sector.
In a statement released on Monday, the Presidency said: “The health sector is vulnerable to fraud and corruption because of large and varied numbers of transactions on goods and services in terms of fraudulent orders, tender irregularities, fiscal dumping by government departments through non-governmental organisations, bribery, over-pricing, poor governance, transfer of liabilities to the state, and bogus and fraudulent qualifications.”
Popular in Local
-
Gordhan says court ruling over Sars intelligence report not the end
-
Five traffic offences that may soon get your car impounded by the City of CT
-
Ranjeni Munusamy: It’s untrue I refused to co-operate or tried to evade police
-
Soldiers deployed to Dunoon amid protests
-
CARTOON: DA Carbomb
-
EFF kickbacks 'directly linked' to Tshwane fuel tender
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.