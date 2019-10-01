SIU, NPA take aim at corrupt healthcare officials, vow to deal with them
The two units form part of the health sector anti-corruption forum launched by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday and said it was coming for all those who had their hands in the cookie jar in all the provinces.
TSHWANE - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) have vowed to deal with officials working in public and private healthcare who had been looting the sector.
The two units form part of the health sector anti-corruption forum launched by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday.
Cases already under investigation and in the courts include looting through the process to procure X-ray and oncology machines, as well as the building of hospitals.
At least R22 billion is believed to have been misappropriated.
The anti-corruption forum said it was coming for all those who had their hands in the cookie jar in all the provinces.
SIU head advocate Andy Mothibi said: "As we've always indicated, we'll deal with corruption in the public and private sector."
NPA head Advocate Shamila Batohi pleaded for more capacity for her unit and the Hawks.
"In the North West, we had the acquisition of X-ray machines and equipment from hospitals. In the North West again, we had the construction of hospitals under investigation. These investigations have several legs."
Law enforcement agencies said they’d work with civil society to prosecute more cases.
