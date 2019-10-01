Sibanye-Stillwater remains stumbling block in wage talks, says Amcu's Mathunjwa
The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) president Joseph Mathunjwa said on Tuesday the union and some employers in the platinum mining sector were headed for another round of mediation at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).
Wage negotiations between Amcu, which represented the majority of workers in the platinum belt and some mining producers, deadlocked three weeks ago.
Mathunjwa said while the CCMA facilitated talks with Sibanye-Stillwater and Amplats were set to continue, he expected Impala Platinum to follow suit.
“While we are making good progress with Anglo and Impala, who have both crossed the R1,000 mark, Sibanye-Stillwater remains the stumbling block to the progress. The first problem came when Sibanye-Stillwater insisted on having a parallel engagement for its operations at Rustenburg platinum mine,” he said.
Amcu revised its wage demand to what it said was anything over R1,000 in annual increases, among other improvements to conditions of service.
