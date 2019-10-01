SAPS must keep beaches safe, says CT ward councillor after attacks
This comes after two incidents in the Camps Bay area in the past few days.
CAPE TOWN - A Clifton ward councillor called on the South African Police Service to improve safety at beaches in Cape Town.
This comes after two incidents in the Camps Bay area in the past few days.
A man was hit over the head with a brick when he attempted to break up a fight on Camps Bay beach.
Over the weekend, UCT student Cebo Mhleli Mbatha was stabbed to death and his friend injured during a robbery.
Councillor Nicola Jowell said: “SAPS is the primary agency responsible for crime prevention response. We need them to come and assist in keeping out beaches safe. There shouldn’t be weapons on the beach.”
Authorities were set to meet on Tuesday to discuss a way forward to ensure the safety of the coastline
While Clifton beach has high levels of private security, there have been complaints that the beaches aren't safe. Last year, some people complained that private security in the area forced them to leave the beach at night, citing security concerns.
From the archives: LISTEN: City of CT on why beachgoers were kicked off Clifton Beach
Popular in Local
-
Five traffic offences that may soon get your car impounded by the City of CT
-
EFF kickbacks 'directly linked' to Tshwane fuel tender
-
CARTOON: DA Carbomb
-
'It costs lives': Ramaphosa blasts corruption in health sector
-
Protests negatively affecting our lives, say Dunoon residents
-
SIU, NPA take aim at corrupt healthcare officials, vow to deal with them
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.