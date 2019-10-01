View all in Latest
SAPS must keep beaches safe, says CT ward councillor after attacks

This comes after two incidents in the Camps Bay area in the past few days.

Clifton Beach in Cape Town. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
Clifton Beach in Cape Town. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
45 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A Clifton ward councillor called on the South African Police Service to improve safety at beaches in Cape Town.

This comes after two incidents in the Camps Bay area in the past few days.

A man was hit over the head with a brick when he attempted to break up a fight on Camps Bay beach.

Over the weekend, UCT student Cebo Mhleli Mbatha was stabbed to death and his friend injured during a robbery.

Councillor Nicola Jowell said: “SAPS is the primary agency responsible for crime prevention response. We need them to come and assist in keeping out beaches safe. There shouldn’t be weapons on the beach.”

Authorities were set to meet on Tuesday to discuss a way forward to ensure the safety of the coastline

While Clifton beach has high levels of private security, there have been complaints that the beaches aren't safe. Last year, some people complained that private security in the area forced them to leave the beach at night, citing security concerns.

From the archives: LISTEN: City of CT on why beachgoers were kicked off Clifton Beach

