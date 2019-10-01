Samwu to meet Labour Dept in fight with CoCT over firefighters' overtime pay
The South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) has descried the City of Cape Town’s conduct towards firefighters on Tuesday as 'improper' after the firefighters were told to leave when they came to work at 8am.
CAPE TOWN - The South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) has descried the City of Cape Town’s conduct towards firefighters on Tuesday as “improper”.
Firefighters at the Goodwood, Belhar, Salt River, Lakeside and Roland Street fire stations were told to leave when they came to work at 8am.
Last week, firefighters marched to the Civic Centre and Parliament to demand a change to the overtime pay structure.
Samwu members are following through with a threat to boycott overtime shifts and only work from 8am until 4:30pm.
#CTfirefighters Firefighters say they will continue working as usual but will leave at 4.30pm.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 1, 2019
The union says says the City’s conduct towards firefighters today is improper after telling them to pack their bags and leave. KP pic.twitter.com/uaRRmBFqOy
However, about an hour after they reported for duty, they were told to pack their bags and leave because they were in breach of contract.
Law enforcement officers have also visited the Belhar fire station after they were told of riots. However, firefighters did not disrupt operations and were ready to work during their day-time shifts.
Firefighters said that they worked 24-hour shifts but were being paid for less than half the time worked.
A firefighter told EWN they had enough of being exploited and called on the city to take the matter seriously.
“I am extremely angry and disappointed. I feel betrayed by Mr Bosman, Mr Smith and Ian. The district commanders and heads told us to leave the premises if they’re not working for that day.”
Samwu said it was aware of the city’s actions and would meet the Department of Labour on Wednesday.
