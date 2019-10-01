Team SA hoping for favourable 2020 Davis Cup playoffs draw

The ITF has introduced a global format for Davis Cup Group I and Group II in 2020.

CAPE TOWN - The International Tennis Federation has announced that the draw for the 2020 Davis Cup World Group I Playoffs will take place on Thursday 3 October.

The ITF has introduced a global format for Davis Cup Group I and Group II in 2020.

The ties will be played at the same time as the 2020 Davis Cup on 6-7 March, making a total of 36 Davis Cup ties played in 36 cities around the world that weekend.

World Group I and World Group II ties will replace the regional Group I and Group II ties previously played in the Americas, Asia/Oceania and Europe/Africa conferences.

Following South Africa's recent 4-1 win over Bulgaria in Cape Town last month, Team SA has been promoted to World Group 1 for 2020.

The 2020 World Group I Playoffs will see the 12 losing nations from the 2019 Group I ties competing against the 12 winning nations from the 2019 Group II ties.

The draws for the World Group I Playoffs and World Group II Playoffs will see teams from Pot B drawn against teams from Pot A.

World Group I Playoffs:

Pot A (losing nations from 2019 Group I ties): Barbados, Bosnia and Herzegovina, China P.R., Dominican Republic, Finland, Israel, Lebanon, Portugal, Switzerland, Ukraine, Venezuela, the loser of a tie between Pakistan and India (due to take place in November 2019).

Pot B (winning nations from 2019 Group II ties): Bolivia, Chinese Taipei, Lithuania, Mexico, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Romania, Slovenia, South Africa, Thailand, Turkey.