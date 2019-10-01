Team SA hoping for favourable 2020 Davis Cup playoffs draw
The ITF has introduced a global format for Davis Cup Group I and Group II in 2020.
CAPE TOWN - The International Tennis Federation has announced that the draw for the 2020 Davis Cup World Group I Playoffs will take place on Thursday 3 October.
The ITF has introduced a global format for Davis Cup Group I and Group II in 2020.
The ties will be played at the same time as the 2020 Davis Cup on 6-7 March, making a total of 36 Davis Cup ties played in 36 cities around the world that weekend.
World Group I and World Group II ties will replace the regional Group I and Group II ties previously played in the Americas, Asia/Oceania and Europe/Africa conferences.
Following South Africa's recent 4-1 win over Bulgaria in Cape Town last month, Team SA has been promoted to World Group 1 for 2020.
The 2020 World Group I Playoffs will see the 12 losing nations from the 2019 Group I ties competing against the 12 winning nations from the 2019 Group II ties.
The draws for the World Group I Playoffs and World Group II Playoffs will see teams from Pot B drawn against teams from Pot A.
World Group I Playoffs:
Pot A (losing nations from 2019 Group I ties): Barbados, Bosnia and Herzegovina, China P.R., Dominican Republic, Finland, Israel, Lebanon, Portugal, Switzerland, Ukraine, Venezuela, the loser of a tie between Pakistan and India (due to take place in November 2019).
Pot B (winning nations from 2019 Group II ties): Bolivia, Chinese Taipei, Lithuania, Mexico, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Romania, Slovenia, South Africa, Thailand, Turkey.
Popular in Sport
-
'No second chances' as Erasmus names strong Bok team for Italy
-
All Blacks' Ardie Savea to wear rugby goggles in match against Canada
-
Willemse to replace injured Kriel in Bok RWC squad
-
SA’s fastest woman Carina Horn fails doping test
-
MSL champs Jozi Stars ready to defend title
-
Farah has 'no tolerance' for anyone breaking the rules after Salazar banned
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.