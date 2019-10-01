View all in Latest
Richard Mdluli relatives paid by CI for doing nothing, Zondo Inquiry told

Whistleblower Dhanajaya Naidoo told the inquiry that seven members of Richard Mdluli's family were rarely at the office but were paid.

FILE: Richard Mdluli. Picture: Barry Bateman/EWN
26 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission of inquiry heard how some of former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli's family members received salaries from the unit for doing nothing.

Whistleblower Dhanajaya Naidoo told the inquiry that seven members of the family were rarely at the office but were paid monthly.

Naidoo's explosive testimony implicated senior Crime Intelligence brass of looting the secret service account fund.

He is testifying at the commission via an audio feed to protect his new identity and location and has been in the witness protection programme since 2011.

Naidoo explained how much money was paid in salaries.

"Chair, I believe it exceeded R5m but obviously this is just an estimate. I can confirm with all the documents regarding these seven agents are shown to me. This was from 2010, from the inception of them being employed as agents to around 2011, that's when I went into witness protection," he told the commission.

