Rand slides as risk appetite wanes

JOHANNESBURG - The rand weakened to a one-month low on Tuesday, slumping in line with emerging market peers as uncertainty related to US-China trade war, coupled with global growth worries, kept investors wary of riskier assets.

At 1510 GMT, the rand traded at R15.3500 per dollar, 1.34% weaker than its close on Monday and trading at its weakest levels since 30 August.

Manufacturing activity in the euro zone contracted at its steepest rate in almost seven years last month, a survey showed, suggesting there would not be a turnaround any time soon.

That exacerbated worries over risks to the global economy, which has already taken a hit from a protracted trade war between the United States and China.

The two sides are due to meet for high-level trade talks next week in Washington, but it is not clear if they will be able to resolve the dispute.

“The big move for EMs in the next couple of weeks will be if a US-China trade deal can be stamped out, and talks will resume next week, but no-one is holding their breath,” Andre Botha, senior currency dealer at TreasuryONE, said in a note.

A survey showed on Tuesday that South Africa’s seasonally adjusted Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) sank to its lowest level in a decade in September, on weak demand linked to fears over slowing domestic and global growth.

On the bourse, stocks were up slightly with the broader All Share Index rising 0.22% to 54,945 points and the blue-chip Top-40 Index up 0.26% to 48,938 points.

Gold stocks led the top-40 index higher, with Sibanye Gold closing 5.5% higher to R22.14, AngloGold Ashanti up 3.7% to R294.56 and Goldfields rising 2.8% to R78.25.

Shares in consumer-facing companies, on the other hand, suffered after the disappointing PMI readout.

Retailer Shoprite was the biggest loser, down 1.65% to R120.62, while Woolworths fell 1.33% to R54.35 and The Foschini Group fell 1.08% to R164.3. Telecoms firms MTN and Vodacom also shed more than 1%.

In fixed income, bonds were slightly weaker, with the yield on the benchmark government bond due in 2026 up a single basis point to 8.35%.