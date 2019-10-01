Protests negatively affecting our lives, say Dunoon residents

The area has been plagued by violent demonstrations since last week after law enforcement blitzes targeted taxi drivers operating without permits.

CAPE TOWN - Dunoon residents said that protests in the community were negatively impacting their lives.

The area had been plagued by violent demonstrations since last week after law enforcement blitzes targeted taxi drivers operating without permits.

On Tuesday, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) was deployed to the area.

Police explained the SANDF deployment was not in reaction to protests, but rather to focus on generators of crime.

Soldiers were deployed along Potsdam Road and have left the area.

They accompanied police on operations at taxi ranks.

At the same time, minibus taxis occupied a temporary rank next to Potsdam Road and claimed they were being targetted.

Five schools in the community had not opened for the start of the fourth term today.

Sinethemba Matomela is the chairperson of the Dunoon Street and Area Committee.

Matomela called on leaders to intervene and resolve the issue.

"The hospital is two kilometres away from here, so patients cannot walk from here to the clinic. So this strike is confusing us. It's painful for us, for the whole community of Dunoon," he said.

Police were still patrolling the area.

A meeting between residents and taxi representatives is scheduled for Tuesday night.