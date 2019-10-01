Protests negatively affecting our lives, say Dunoon residents
The area has been plagued by violent demonstrations since last week after law enforcement blitzes targeted taxi drivers operating without permits.
CAPE TOWN - Dunoon residents said that protests in the community were negatively impacting their lives.
The area had been plagued by violent demonstrations since last week after law enforcement blitzes targeted taxi drivers operating without permits.
On Tuesday, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) was deployed to the area.
Police explained the SANDF deployment was not in reaction to protests, but rather to focus on generators of crime.
Soldiers were deployed along Potsdam Road and have left the area.
They accompanied police on operations at taxi ranks.
At the same time, minibus taxis occupied a temporary rank next to Potsdam Road and claimed they were being targetted.
Five schools in the community had not opened for the start of the fourth term today.
Sinethemba Matomela is the chairperson of the Dunoon Street and Area Committee.
Matomela called on leaders to intervene and resolve the issue.
"The hospital is two kilometres away from here, so patients cannot walk from here to the clinic. So this strike is confusing us. It's painful for us, for the whole community of Dunoon," he said.
Police were still patrolling the area.
A meeting between residents and taxi representatives is scheduled for Tuesday night.
Popular in Local
-
'It costs lives': Ramaphosa blasts corruption in health sector
-
Five traffic offences that may soon get your car impounded by the City of CT
-
SIU, NPA take aim at corrupt healthcare officials, vow to deal with them
-
CARTOON: DA Carbomb
-
Richard Mdluli relatives paid by CI for doing nothing, Zondo Inquiry told
-
EFF kickbacks 'directly linked' to Tshwane fuel tender
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.