Proteas to face world champs England in Pink ODI

JOHANNESBURG - Cricket South Africa on Tuesday launched the ninth edition of the world-famous Pink ODI which will take place on 9 February 2020.

The Wanderers will once again play host to the match as the Proteas welcome world champions England in what will be the third ODI of the series.

The Proteas’ only loss in pink came earlier this year, a crushing 8-wicket defeat to Pakistan.

Chief commercial officer at CSA, Kugandrie Govender said that Pink Day was one of the most important initiatives that CSA carried out.

"It is important for us to be able to use our voice to bring awareness to this worthy cause and to be able to do it with the support of the fans that always turn up on the day is really special," she said.

"I think what started off as something quite small, has grown into something that we could never have envisioned in terms of size and importance on the sporting calendar. The game-changer for us was the

Proteas actually decided to play in pink and they’ve made it cool for everyone to wear pink on the day," she said.

With the game itself being played at the Bullring once again, Lions CEO, Jono Leaf-Wright said that Pink Day “creates a festival around cricket”.

“I think many South Africans have been affected directly or indirectly by cancer and this day unites people to get together and raise funds to try and beat this disease,” he said.

Leaf-Wright also issued a warning to England ahead of the clash.

“They can come with their World Cup trophy and Barmy Army and we will come with our team and a nation in pink and see who wins this one,” he said.