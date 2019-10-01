Over 200 shacks destroyed in Ekurhuleni fire

Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management Services was back at the scene to help families clean up the area and selvage what is left of their belongings.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents from Pomona informal settlement in Kempton Park were trying to rebuild their homes on Tuesday morning after they lost everything in a fire.

Monday night’s blaze destroyed more than 200 shacks and left hundreds of people displaced.

Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management Services was back at the scene to help families clean up the area and salvage what is left of their belongings.

Emergency services spokesperson Aaron Mafunda said: “Disaster management was on scene and they tried to get alternative accommodation for them, but about 95% of the community refused to move and wanted to stay in the area despite appeals that their belongings would be safe.”