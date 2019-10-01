Oprah Winfrey donates over $1 million to United Negro College Fund

The 65-year-old media mogul has reportedly made a charitable donation of a whopping $1.15 million to the organisation.

LONDON - Oprah Winfrey has donated over $1 million to the United Negro College Fund to help students attend historically black colleges in America.

The 65-year-old media mogul has reportedly made a charitable donation of a whopping $1.15 million to the organisation.

According to The Charlotte Observer, she made the announcement over the weekend during a trip to North Carolina, whilst speaking at Charlotte's 17th annual Maya Angelou Women Who Lead Luncheon.

Officials for the charity were hoping the luncheon would raise $500,000 for their cause, but at the time of Winfrey's speech, a running tally at the event showed that around $1.15 million had been raised.

Upon seeing the tally, the A Wrinkle in Time actress announced she would be matching the current total, meaning she will now donate over $1 million to help award thousands of scholarships to black students hoping to get into college.

Winfrey is known for her charitable donations, and in 2018, she revealed she had donated more money to charity in the 20th century than "any other African American".

The star made the confession as she revealed she was impressed when she Googled herself for the first time because she discovered so much about herself that she had never known.

She said: "I just have the most amazing life. I Googled myself the other day for the first time, I am so impressed with myself! This is what I didn't know. I was the first African American self-made billionaire, [and] donated more to charity in the 20th century than any other African American. This is really good."

Despite being hugely successful now, there was a time when Winfrey was younger that she was afraid of what life would bring her.

When asked what her advice to her younger self would be, she said: "Oh, honey. Oh, baby girl, what the world has in store for you. First of all, it would be 'relax,' it would be, 'stop being afraid,' and it would be, 'everything is going to be alright. No matter what, it will all be okay.'"