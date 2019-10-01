MSL champs Jozi Stars ready to defend title
The Wanderers Stadium-based outfit won the tournament last year and will be bidding to defend their title when the 2019 edition gets underway in mid-November.
CAPE TOWN - Jozi Stars assistant coach Wandile Gwavu said that that Mzansi Super League (MSL) 2.0 would be vastly different to the inaugural competition last year.
Gwavu is assistant to Jamaican Donovan Miller, who replaced Enoch Nkwe who was appointed as Proteas coach for the tour of India.
“I think it’s always going to be difficult staying at the top. Getting to the top for me is always the easy part, but of course, now there’s going to be a lot of challengers to our crown. Staying at the top will be tough, but we’re up for the challenge and we’re confident of doing well again this year," said Gwavu.
Stars retained the maximum of six players before the event and in the end secured 11 out of the same 16 players that did duty for them last year.
The new faces this time around will be Temba Bavuma, Aaron Phangiso, Lizaad Williams, Eathan Bosch and the wildcard pick, Dane Paterson, who was confirmed last week.
“I think we got most of the guys that we were looking for and that makes for a relatively balanced side, I would love to think that we did a little bit better than last season at the draft. But everybody knows that what you have on paper and how you end up playing on the field is two different things. I do think we have the players that can do the job and we’re going to back them all the way," said Gwavu.
