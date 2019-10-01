Mediclinic: We're not involved in anti-competitive behaviour

Mediclinic said it welcomed the opportunity to present its submissions to the inquiry, which it said proved that it upheld high ethical standards.

JOHANNESBURG - International hospital group Mediclinic said it was incorrect for the Competition Commission’s health market inquiry report to state that it prevented competition.

The inquiry, which released its final report and recommendations on Monday, said Mediclinic, Netcare and Life Healthcare Group had banded the best medical specialists to their hospitals with lucrative inducement programmes.

Mediclinic said it welcomed the opportunity to present its submissions to the inquiry, which it said proved that it upheld high ethical standards. However, its CEO Koert Pretorius said it was not true that the three leading private hospital groups were able to distort and prevent competition.

Pretorius said Mediclinic did not condone any relationships between hospitals and doctors that did not meet its high ethical code of conduct. The group said it presented analyses and conclusions to show that the findings on market concentration were incorrect and outdated.

Pretorius said Mediclinic also noted the recommendation on reviews of tariff models as some were in line with its strategy. And it believed focusing on outcomes would provide patients, healthcare professionals, and funders with greater transparency on clinical performance information.

On the establishment of an independent supply-side regulator for healthcare, Mediclinic said it was yet to understand the proposed functions of the body.