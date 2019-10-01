Mathunjwa: Sibanye-Stillwater had no intent of improving Marikana miners' lives
Amcu was briefing the media on Tuesday about the job cuts and the ongoing wage negotiations in the platinum sector.
JOHANNESBURG - The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) has dismissed mining giant Sibanye-Stillwater’s reasons for the planned axing of over 5,000 workers.
Amcu was briefing the media on Tuesday about the job cuts and the ongoing wage negotiations in the platinum sector.
The company said the possible job losses were due to challenges it discovered after it acquired Lonmin.
Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa said Sibanye-Stillwater never had intentions to improve the lives of workers at the Marikana mine, where retrenchment talks have already started.
He has once again blamed the government through the Competition Commission for giving the Sibanye-Lonmin acquisition the green light, saying the merger is at the root of the job losses.
When it announced the retrenchments, Sibanye explained in a market update that it had found that some of the operations acquired from Lonmin could not continue as a going concern.
Mathunjwa said Amcu was campaigning for amendments to the Labour Relations Act to make it harder for employers to retrench workers.
Popular in Business
-
SABC awarded contracts to non-qualifying bidders - AG
-
Fuel price set to increase from Wednesday
-
Amcu willing to put off strike for ‘peaceful’ wage negotiations, for now
-
Transnet wants to reverse audit finding of R49bn irregular expenditure
-
Elon Musk unveils new Mars rocket prototype, expects missions in months
-
Mediclinic: We're not involved in anti-competitive behaviour
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.