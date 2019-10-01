Mathunjwa: Sibanye-Stillwater had no intent of improving Marikana miners' lives

Amcu was briefing the media on Tuesday about the job cuts and the ongoing wage negotiations in the platinum sector.

JOHANNESBURG - The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) has dismissed mining giant Sibanye-Stillwater’s reasons for the planned axing of over 5,000 workers.

Amcu was briefing the media on Tuesday about the job cuts and the ongoing wage negotiations in the platinum sector.

The company said the possible job losses were due to challenges it discovered after it acquired Lonmin.

Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa said Sibanye-Stillwater never had intentions to improve the lives of workers at the Marikana mine, where retrenchment talks have already started.

He has once again blamed the government through the Competition Commission for giving the Sibanye-Lonmin acquisition the green light, saying the merger is at the root of the job losses.

When it announced the retrenchments, Sibanye explained in a market update that it had found that some of the operations acquired from Lonmin could not continue as a going concern.

Mathunjwa said Amcu was campaigning for amendments to the Labour Relations Act to make it harder for employers to retrench workers.