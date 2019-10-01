Mathunjwa decries govt snubbing Amcu's elective congress
The organisation held the four-day gathering after the Labour Registrar threatened to deregister the union if it failed to hold a congress in line with its constitution.
JOHANNESBURG - The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) on Tuesday decried government ministers’ snubbing of its elective congress last week.
The organisation held the four-day gathering after the Labour Registrar threatened to deregister the union if it failed to hold a congress in line with its constitution.
Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa said the organisation had invited government representatives but were instead sidelined.
“…[Minister Nxesi] kept on saying they will respond but he never even showed his face to the congress and the reasons were not given. It was extended, but subsequently, we saw him in other [places].”
Amcu has been seen to be anti-government since its inception, saying it considered the state and capital enemies of workers.
The trade union also said a strike was not off the table but it would do everything in its power to conclude the platinum wage negotiations with Amplats and Sibanye-Stillwater peacefully.
Last month, mining company Sibanye announced that it planned on cutting over 5,000 jobs at its Marikana plant. Of those planned cuts, close to 4,000 (3,904) were permanent positions and 1,366 contractors would be terminated.
The union announced on Tuesday that it had referred the facilitation of wage negotiations to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration.
Mathunjwa, who rarely backs out of a fight with mining bosses, said the union was hopeful that they could conclude negotiations without a strike.
He said that his union and most unions in the platinum sector would not accept less than a R1,000 monthly wage increase.
Timeline
-
Mathunjwa: Sibanye-Stillwater had no intent of improving Marikana miners' lives
-
Amcu willing to put off strike for ‘peaceful’ wage negotiations, for now
-
Sibanye-Stillwater remains stumbling block in wage talks, says Amcu's Mathunjwa
-
Amcu's Mathunjwa on his re-election: Why should you change what is working?
Popular in Politics
-
CARTOON: DA Carbomb
-
EFF kickbacks 'directly linked' to Tshwane fuel tender
-
Gordhan says court ruling over Sars intelligence report not the end
-
Motshekga expects fiery debate on wording to allow for land expropriation
-
Secret state capture witness claims Ranjeni Munusamy knows his identity
-
Ranjeni Munusamy: It’s untrue I refused to co-operate or tried to evade police
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.