Masina: Fire-hit Pomona residents won't be removed from land

More than 900 families from Pomona informal settlement were displaced following the blaze on Monday evening.

Johannesburg - Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina said that an investigation was launched to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed more than 200 homes in Kempton Park.

Residents were trying to rebuild their homes with the help of humanitarian organisations.

Emergency services said a preliminary investigation showed that the blaze may have been sparked by a gas cylinder that exploded.

Masina said government would ensure that the community was not removed from the privately-owned land.

"We are engaging with the land owner so that we embark on a legal process that we're going to give to those people other than just to move them, especially now that the disaster struck in that particular area," said Masina.