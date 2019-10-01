View all in Latest
Masina: Fire-hit Pomona residents won't be removed from land

More than 900 families from Pomona informal settlement were displaced following the blaze on Monday evening.

Picture: Mia Lindeque/EWN
Picture: Mia Lindeque/EWN
44 minutes ago

Johannesburg - Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina said that an investigation was launched to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed more than 200 homes in Kempton Park.

More than 900 families from Pomona informal settlement were displaced following the blaze on Monday evening.

Residents were trying to rebuild their homes with the help of humanitarian organisations.

Emergency services said a preliminary investigation showed that the blaze may have been sparked by a gas cylinder that exploded.

Masina said government would ensure that the community was not removed from the privately-owned land.

"We are engaging with the land owner so that we embark on a legal process that we're going to give to those people other than just to move them, especially now that the disaster struck in that particular area," said Masina.

