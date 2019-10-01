Pomona shack fire victims to get temporary accommodation for now

The blaze ravaged parts of the Pomona informal settlement on Monday, burning down over 300 homes and leaving hundreds displaced.

JOHANNESBURG - Emergency services say the over 900 people displaced by a devastating fire in Kempton Park will be housed in temporary shelters for now.

The authorities are helping the residents rebuild their homes after more than 300 structures were gutted by the blaze in the Pomona informal settlement on Monday night.

William Tladi, Emergency services spokesperson said the Ekurhuleni Municipality was providing shelter for the victims.

“Individuals are busy now reconstructing their shelters. However, for all of them, the municipality has identified three temporary shelters for these people. Based on that issue of them being removed from the site, we did not get a positive response from the community," said Tladi.

Tladi said that several clues have revealed what caused the fire.

“Our preliminary investigations on the cause of the fire after information was received on-site, is that there was a guy who was busy cooking using a gas stove. He left the shack unattended. The pot started burning and the cylinder exploded," Tladi added.

Earlier, Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina said government would ensure that the community was not removed from the privately-owned land.

"We are engaging with the landowner so that we embark on a legal process that we're going to give to those people other than just to move them, especially now that the disaster struck in that particular area," said Masina.