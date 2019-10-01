Lesufi says tremendous progress made with school twinning programme
The department launched the program last week, which facilitates the pairing of disadvantaged schools with well-off institutions to share resources.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Tuesday said that tremendous progress had been made in the new twinning program in the province's schools.
Six pilot schools are currently under the programme.
Lesufi said the initiative promoted social cohesion: "If you are utilising a swimming pool only on a Tuesday, and you allow a township school to only utilise it only on a Thursday. Or a township school comes over the weekend to utilise your library or science lab, you are promoting social cohesion."
