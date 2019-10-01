View all in Latest
Lesufi says tremendous progress made with school twinning programme

The department launched the program last week, which facilitates the pairing of disadvantaged schools with well-off institutions to share resources.

Learners from Hoërskool Bastion (left) in Krugersdorp and Madiba Secondary School (right) in Kagiso attend a ceremony after their schools were twinned by the Gauteng Education Department on 28 August 2019. Picture: @EducationGP/Twitter
Learners from Hoërskool Bastion (left) in Krugersdorp and Madiba Secondary School (right) in Kagiso attend a ceremony after their schools were twinned by the Gauteng Education Department on 28 August 2019. Picture: @EducationGP/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Tuesday said that tremendous progress had been made in the new twinning program in the province's schools.

The department launched the program last week, which facilitates the pairing of disadvantaged schools with well-off institutions to share resources.

Six pilot schools are currently under the programme.

Lesufi said the initiative promoted social cohesion: "If you are utilising a swimming pool only on a Tuesday, and you allow a township school to only utilise it only on a Thursday. Or a township school comes over the weekend to utilise your library or science lab, you are promoting social cohesion."

Timeline

