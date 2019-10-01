Latsha takes positives from Bok Women's mauling against Scots
The Springbok Women were beaten 47-5 by Scotland in the first of two Tests being played in Cape Town.
CAPE TOWN - Springbok Women's captain Babalwa Latsha said there were lots of positives but rued the lack of defence in Monday's defeat to Scotland at the City Park Stadium in Cape Town.
The Springbok Women went down 47-5 to the visitors in the first of two Tests being played in Cape Town.
The visitors scored four unanswered tries in the first half before adding four more in the second half.
"I think for us, as a team, we've ticked a lot of boxes, we've reached some of the goals we've set out going into this game. I think our buildup is looking very good - I'm super proud of the girls, they put in a great effort," said Latsha.
"Over and above that, we are going back to the drawing board and look forward to the next round. We're on a constant learning process and that is not going to happen overnight. We fixed what we think we lacked against Spain but again it was a different ball game with Scotland. We've learned some more, so again it's constant improvement, our growth chart is up, which is good and I think our young girls had a good run."
The teams will meet in their second Test at the City Park Stadium on Saturday.
