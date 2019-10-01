KZN Nehawu calls for establishment of state-owned pharmaceutical company
The union hosted a media briefing in Durban earlier on Tuesday where it announced that it was mobilising its allies in defence of the NHI, which was facing opposition from private sector companies and opposition parties.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) in KwaZulu-Natal has on Tuesday called for the establishment of a state-owned pharmaceutical company.
Nehawu said this would be key to the realisation of the National Health Insurance (NHI).
The union hosted a media briefing in Durban earlier on Tuesday where it announced that it was mobilising its allies in defence of the NHI, which was facing opposition from private sector companies and opposition parties.
Government said the NHI would ensure equal access to healthcare by the country's citizens, regardless of their social status.
However, some opposition such as the Democratic Alliance (DA) argued that the NHI would destroy the private healthcare sector, take away power from the provinces and deny South Africans the choice of healthcare institutions preferred by them.
But Nehawu argued that NHI would guarantee the country's poor access to affordable healthcare.
Nehawu KZN provincial secretary Ayanda Zulu said: “In the campaign for the implementation of the NHI, we welcome the developments that have been made. The NHI will guarantee that all South Africans have access to free comprehensive and quality healthcare.”
Zulu said Parliament must move with speed to enact the NHI Bill so that it can be implemented.
Popular in Local
-
Five traffic offences that may soon get your car impounded by the City of CT
-
EFF kickbacks 'directly linked' to Tshwane fuel tender
-
Amy’Leigh De Jager kidnapping: 'Mastermind' says she can only afford R10k bail
-
UCT student killed at Clifton Beach was friends with Uyinene Mrwetyana - buddy
-
Dhlomo: Public health sector reforms must also be extended to private health
-
CARTOON: DA Carbomb
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.