KZN Nehawu calls for establishment of state-owned pharmaceutical company

JOHANNESBURG - The National Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) in KwaZulu-Natal has on Tuesday called for the establishment of a state-owned pharmaceutical company.

Nehawu said this would be key to the realisation of the National Health Insurance (NHI).

The union hosted a media briefing in Durban earlier on Tuesday where it announced that it was mobilising its allies in defence of the NHI, which was facing opposition from private sector companies and opposition parties.

Government said the NHI would ensure equal access to healthcare by the country's citizens, regardless of their social status.

However, some opposition such as the Democratic Alliance (DA) argued that the NHI would destroy the private healthcare sector, take away power from the provinces and deny South Africans the choice of healthcare institutions preferred by them.

But Nehawu argued that NHI would guarantee the country's poor access to affordable healthcare.

Nehawu KZN provincial secretary Ayanda Zulu said: “In the campaign for the implementation of the NHI, we welcome the developments that have been made. The NHI will guarantee that all South Africans have access to free comprehensive and quality healthcare.”

Zulu said Parliament must move with speed to enact the NHI Bill so that it can be implemented.