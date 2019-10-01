Kaizer Chiefs stay top of PSL after win against Arrows
Kaizer Chiefs remain on the top of the Absa Premiership standings following a 2-0 win over Golden Arrows at FNB Stadium on Tuesday night.
Kaizer Chiefs remain on the top of the Absa Premiership standings following a 2-0 win over Golden Arrows at FNB Stadium on Tuesday night.
The win is Chiefs fifth in eight games and opens up a four-point gap over second-placed Bidvest Wits.
Amakhosi have also kept three clean sheets in a row.
It was a cagey start to the game with Khama Billiat's long-range effort the only attempt to speak of in the first 25 minutes.
The game was brought to life on the half-hour mark when Siyabonga Dube's handball in the box saw the Glamour Boys awarded a penalty.
Defender Daniel Cardoso converted from the spot to net his second goal of the campaign.
That setback sparked Steve Komphela's side into action as both Dube and Danny Phiri had Amakhosi's defence struggling as the half wore on.
Only a Kearyn Baccus clearance off the line ensured Chiefs went into the break with their one-goal lead still intact.
The second half started in the same vein as Arrows pressurised Chiefs but with no reward.
With focus on their attacking, Arrows' defence was found lacking in the 60th minute as a floating Lebo Manyama ball made its way into the box. Billiat connected with it but his effort hit the bar, however, Arrows' Nkosinathi Sibisi failed to clear his lines as he kicked the ball into his own net and put Chiefs 2-0 up.
An effort from Billiat in the 78th minute was the last convincing shot at goal as Chiefs saw out the game comfortably.
In other Absa Premiership results, Cape Town City suffered a 2-1 loss to AmaZulu while Chippa United lost 1-0 at home to Wits.
Popular in Sport
-
Chiefs stretch Absa Premiership log lead, AmaZulu sinks
-
'No second chances' as Erasmus names strong Bok team for Italy
-
All Blacks' Ardie Savea to wear rugby goggles in match against Canada
-
Cape Town City bolster squad with Mayambela signing
-
SA’s fastest woman Carina Horn fails doping test
-
Supersport steps in SABC void
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.