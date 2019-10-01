Kaizer Chiefs stay top of PSL after win against Arrows

Kaizer Chiefs remain on the top of the Absa Premiership standings following a 2-0 win over Golden Arrows at FNB Stadium on Tuesday night.

The win is Chiefs fifth in eight games and opens up a four-point gap over second-placed Bidvest Wits.

Amakhosi have also kept three clean sheets in a row.

It was a cagey start to the game with Khama Billiat's long-range effort the only attempt to speak of in the first 25 minutes.

The game was brought to life on the half-hour mark when Siyabonga Dube's handball in the box saw the Glamour Boys awarded a penalty.

Defender Daniel Cardoso converted from the spot to net his second goal of the campaign.

That setback sparked Steve Komphela's side into action as both Dube and Danny Phiri had Amakhosi's defence struggling as the half wore on.

Only a Kearyn Baccus clearance off the line ensured Chiefs went into the break with their one-goal lead still intact.

The second half started in the same vein as Arrows pressurised Chiefs but with no reward.

With focus on their attacking, Arrows' defence was found lacking in the 60th minute as a floating Lebo Manyama ball made its way into the box. Billiat connected with it but his effort hit the bar, however, Arrows' Nkosinathi Sibisi failed to clear his lines as he kicked the ball into his own net and put Chiefs 2-0 up.

An effort from Billiat in the 78th minute was the last convincing shot at goal as Chiefs saw out the game comfortably.

In other Absa Premiership results, Cape Town City suffered a 2-1 loss to AmaZulu while Chippa United lost 1-0 at home to Wits.