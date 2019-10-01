Injuries related to railway accidents up by 23% - Mbalula
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said government could not sit back and fold its arms while the state of safety on the country's railways was called into question.
Mbalula was speaking while releasing the 2018/2019 railway safety report on Tuesday.
He announced that injuries that came as a result of operational occurrences, which included derailments and accidents in the railway service, had increased.
"A total of 2,660 injuries were reported as a result of the occurrences. This represents a 23% increase when compared to the previous financial year. The impact of level crossing accidents can be disastrous," Mbalula said.
