Gordhan says court ruling over Sars intelligence report not the end

The court ruled on Monday in favour of the EFF in an application brought by Gordhan for the report by the Inspector General of Intelligence to be removed from evidence filed by the EFF.

JOHANNESBURG - The lawyer for Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said despite the ruling by the Equality Court on the validity of the South African Revenue Service (Sars) 'rogue unit' report, he was certain that they had a case.

The court ruled on Monday in favour of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in an application brought by Gordhan for the report by the Inspector General of Intelligence (IGI) to be removed from evidence filed by the party.

The papers were filed by the EFF in a hate speech case brought by Gordhan after party leader Julius Malema called him a dog of white monopoly capital.

The EFF described the ruling by Judge Roland Sutherland as a victory for accountability against people who felt like they were above the law.

“This means the IGI Report on the Sars Rogue Unit is part of the court records and now public. We welcome the opportunity given by this judgment for the IGI Rogue Unit Report to be deliberated in the open public court,” said EFF national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

However, Gordhan’s lawyer Tebogo Malatji said the EFF’s statement was misplaced.

“There were utterances made that day, which we say constitute hate speech and that case is alive and well,” he said.

Malatji said his client wanted Malema’s statement to be characterised as hate speech.

“We are saying once there is a finding, then Mr Malema must be ordered to issue a retraction and apology to Gordhan.”

The matter was expected to be heard in court later in October.