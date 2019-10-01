Gas cylinder explosion led to fire at Kempton Park informal settlement
Ekurhuleni emergency services said more than 900 families from Pomona informal settlement have been displaced.
JOHANNESBURG - Preliminary investigations into the cause of a fire, which destroyed more than 200 homes in Kempton Park, show that the blaze was sparked by a gas cylinder when it exploded.
On Tuesday, Ekurhuleni emergency services said more than 900 families from Pomona informal settlement have been displaced.
No injuries were reported following the blaze.
Residents have started to rebuild their homes wiit the help of humanitarian organisations.
EMS spokesperson William Ntladi said: “Preliminary investigations show the cause of the fire was a gas cylinder which was left unmonitored.”
