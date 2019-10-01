Farah has 'no tolerance' for anyone breaking the rules after Salazar banned
Alberto Salazar was banned by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (Usada) for a catalogue of drug violations.
LONDON - Britain's four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah said on Tuesday he has "no tolerance for anyone who breaks the rules or crosses the line" after his former coach Alberto Salazar was given a four-year ban for doping violations.
The 36-year-old worked with Salazar at the Nike Oregon Project (NOP) from 2011 until 2017 during which time he won four Olympic gold medals at 5,000 metres and 10,000m.
"I'm relieved that Usada has, after four years, completed their investigation into Alberto Salazar," Farah said in a statement.
"I left the Nike Oregon Project in 2017 but as I've always said, I have no tolerance for anyone who breaks the rules or crosses a line.
"A ruling has been made and I'm glad there has finally been a conclusion."
There has never been any suggestion or allegation of wrongdoing made against Farah, who it is understood learned of the ban for Salazar when it was made public on Tuesday morning.
Farah denied his decision to leave the Nike Oregon Project, in October 2017, was to do with the doping claims.
The 61-year-old American was suspended following a years-long investigation by Usada and a prolonged battle behind closed doors, the agency said.
Jeffrey Brown, a Texas endocrinologist who treated many of Salazar's athletes at his Nike-backed Oregon Project, was also suspended for four years.
Salazar denies the accusations and intends to appeal against the sanctions.
