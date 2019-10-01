Education Dept meets with CGE over sexual harassment at schools

The Commission for Gender Equality recently conducted site inspections at various schools across the country.

JOHANNESBURG - The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) is this morning meeting with the Basic Education Department to address concerns over sexual harassment at schools.

The commission recently conducted site inspections at various schools across the country.

Researchers found that pupils from Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal are more likely to fall victim to sexual crimes.

The commission’s Javu Baloyi said they wanted the department to explain their efforts to keep sex offenders out of the education system.

“We’ve also realised some teachers who do these things move from one province to another. One teacher moved from Gauteng to Mpumalanga to another province, impregnating pupils.”

Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed teachers’ union Sadtu’s congress in Johannesburg.

He urged teachers to stop initiating romantic and sexual relationships with pupils.