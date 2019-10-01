Durban man involved in police shoot-out has outstanding rape warrant

It is suspected that the 29-year-old man was part of a gang that targeted several shops in Isipingo - south of Durban last week.

DURBAN - It has emerged in the Durban Magistrates Court on Tuesday that a man who was allegedly involved in a shoot-out with police during a foiled robbery has an outstanding warrant of arrest for rape.

The man cannot be named until he has pleaded to this charge.

It is suspected that the 29-year-old man was part of a gang that targeted several shops in Isipingo, south of Durban last week.

He appeared in court where the matter was postponed.

State prosecutor Surekha Marimuthu told the court that the suspect had an outstanding warrant of arrest in Eshowe, which needs to be executed.

The accused is expected to appear in the Eshowe Magistrates Court on a charge of rape within the next seven days

He is expected at the Durban Magistrates Court next Tuesday, where the State said it planned to charge him with nine counts of murder and attempted murder, as well as the illegal possession of firearms and explosives.

The accused was remanded in custody until his next court appearance.