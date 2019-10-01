Durban man arrested after deadly robbery to apply for bail
Xolani Xulu faces charges of attempted murder following the shoot-out which left nine people dead.
JOHANNESBURG – A Durban man who allegedly opened fire on police officers during a business robbery is expected to appear in court for his bail application on Tuesday.
Xolani Xulu faces charges of attempted murder following the shootout which left nine people dead.
The 29-year-old is suspected of being part of a gang which planned to rob businesses in Isipingo, South of Durban last week.
Police said Xulu and nine others planned to rob several shops in Isipingo but were intercepted by officers who acted on information gathered through intelligence operations.
Authorities recovered nine guns and bombs at the scene of the crime.
Xulu, who was arrested on the day of the incident, also faces a charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm.
He is expected to apply for bail when he appears in court.
Popular in Local
-
Gordhan says court ruling over Sars intelligence report not the end
-
Ranjeni Munusamy: It’s untrue I refused to co-operate or tried to evade police
-
CARTOON: DA Carbomb
-
EFF kickbacks 'directly linked' to Tshwane fuel tender
-
Mdluli ordered his family be appointed as agents, Zondo inquiry told
-
Secret state capture witness claims Ranjeni Munusamy knows his identity
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.