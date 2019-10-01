Durban man arrested after deadly robbery to apply for bail

Xolani Xulu faces charges of attempted murder following the shoot-out which left nine people dead.

JOHANNESBURG – A Durban man who allegedly opened fire on police officers during a business robbery is expected to appear in court for his bail application on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old is suspected of being part of a gang which planned to rob businesses in Isipingo, South of Durban last week.

Police said Xulu and nine others planned to rob several shops in Isipingo but were intercepted by officers who acted on information gathered through intelligence operations.

Authorities recovered nine guns and bombs at the scene of the crime.

Xulu, who was arrested on the day of the incident, also faces a charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm.

He is expected to apply for bail when he appears in court.