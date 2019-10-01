Duke of Sussex lays wreath for fallen soldier in Malawi
Prince Harry was honoured to lay a wreath for guardsman Matthew Talbot, 22, who was killed by an elephant a counter-poaching operation.
LONDON - The Duke of Sussex paid tribute to a British soldier killed in Malawi in May during a counter-poaching operation.
Prince Harry was honoured to lay a wreath for guardsman Matthew Talbot, 22, who was killed by an elephant during the operation.
He paid his respects to the soldier at Liwonde National Park - where Talbot had been working on a joint mission between the British Army, African Parks and the Malawian government on behalf of his family.
A post on the 35-year-old Prince's Instagram account read: "Side by side with local park rangers in Liwonde National Park, the Duke of Sussex has laid a wreath at the memorial of Guardsman Matthew Talbot. Guardsman Talbot, who was just 22, lost his life earlier this year while on a joint anti-poaching mission with the British Army, the Malawian government and African Parks.
"The Counter-Poaching Operation is an on-going partnership that requires local organisations such as @AfricanParksNetwork to monitor and protect wildlife from poachers so that communities can benefit from tourism. These patrols by African Park Rangers can last between 10 hours and 8 days. Guardsmen Talbot was incredibly proud of his role in countering this threat and had played a huge part in the progress and success so far."
View this post on Instagram
Side by side with local park rangers in Liwonde National Park, The Duke of Sussex has laid a wreath at the memorial of Guardsman Matthew Talbot. Guardsman Talbot, who was just 22, lost his life earlier this year while on a joint anti-poaching mission with the British Army, the Malawian government and African Parks. The Counter-Poaching Operation is an on-going partnership that requires local organisations such as @AfricanParksNetwork to monitor and protect wildlife from poachers, so that communities can benefit from tourism. These patrols by African Park Rangers can last between 10 hours and 8 days. Guardsmen Talbot was incredibly proud of his role in countering this threat and had played a huge part in the progress and success so far. The Duke laid the wreath on behalf of the Talbot family, and said he was honoured to be able to do so, as he has worked closely with park rangers in these efforts and celebrates each and every one of them as heroes. Often away from the public eye, many people are prepared to put themselves in harm’s way, in a bid to protect wildlife from poachers. The joint missions, with support of the local community, were established by The Duke and have proven to reduce poacher activity. #RoyalVisitMalawi Photo ©️ PA images
Prince Harry also praised other park rangers as heroes for putting themselves in harm's way to protect local wildlife from poachers.
The post continued: "The Duke laid the wreath on behalf of the Talbot family, and said he was honoured to be able to do so, as he has worked closely with park rangers in these efforts and celebrates each and every one of them as heroes.
"Often away from the public eye, many people are prepared to put themselves in harm's way, in a bid to protect wildlife from poachers. The joint missions, with support of the local community, were established by The Duke and have proven to reduce poacher activity."
Popular in Lifestyle
-
[WATCH] John Cena breaks it down to Sho Madjozi's hit single
-
R Kelly claims he's battling health problems in jail
-
GALLERY: Somizi and Mohale's traditional wedding
-
Red meat unhealthy? Maybe not, after all
-
Netflix announces fourth season of hit show 'Stranger Things'
-
Oprah Winfrey donates over $1 million to United Negro College Fund
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.