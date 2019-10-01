Dorette Badenhorst appointed new head coach of the Proteas netball team
The announcement was made on Tuesday morning, along with confirmation that Dumisani Chauke has been appointed as her assistant coach.
JOHANNESBURG - Dorette Badenhorst has been appointed as the new head coach of the Proteas following the departure of Norma Plummer.
Badenhorst takes over the coaching job after acting as assistant to Plummer for the past few years.
Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane confirmed that Badenhorst and Chauke have signed performance-based contracts, with the view of building a team to compete at the 2023 World Cup, which will be hosted in Cape Town.
South Africa finished fourth at the 2019 World Cup to complete their third-best showing at the tournament.
SA finished third at the 1967 World Cup and also finished second at the 1995 World Cup.
It was also confirmed at the announcement that Bongiwe Msomi will remain as captain, with Karla Pretorius acing as her deputy.
BREAKING @Netball_SA has appointed Dorette Badenhorst as Head Coach of the #SparProteas and she will be assisted by Duminsani Chauke pic.twitter.com/neJXYjg1Nv— Netball South Africa (@Netball_SA) October 1, 2019
