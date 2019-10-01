Disciplinary processes against suspended Transnet officials to begin in Nov

The group suspended four executives and several other senior managers and officials with full pay and benefits earlier this year over alleged misconduct.

JOHANNESBURG - Transnet on Monday said internal disciplinary processes against several suspended executives and officials would only start in November.

The state-owned company also confirmed that most recently, its acting chief executives for pipelines and port terminals were suspended.

Transnet lost billions of rand during the procurement process of the infamous 1,064 locomotives, which were found to have been riddled with irregularities, with testimony at the state capture commission of inquiry and several investigations pointing to corruption.

Acting Transnet group CEO Mohammed Mahomedy said while some of the suspended individuals had already been found guilty of their transgressions, the other disputes were still to be ventilated.

“There is some perspective that there is a further amount of traction around the filling of vacancies. These things also take a little bit of time because of the complexities that are associated with the positions,” Mahomedy said.

Meanwhile, Transnet said it was also in continuous talks with its senior managers who Eyewitness News understood threatened labour instability over the company’s decision not to award staff bonuses.