Dhlomo: Public health sector reforms must also be extended to private health

Parliament’s Health Portfolio Committee chair Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo received the report of the health market inquiry into the private sector which was released on Monday.

Picture: Pexels
Picture: Pexels
30 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Parliament’s Health Portfolio Committee chair Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo said that reforms carried out in public health must also be extended to private institutions.

He has received the report of the health market inquiry into the private sector which was released on Monday.

Dhlomo welcomed the report, saying the committee would study it.

Among its findings, the health market inquiry said that government had failed to regulate the private health sector.
The report said that the private health market had failed and was not competitive.

It’s now in the hands of Parliament, and Dhlomo said the belief that only the public sector needed attention and the private sector should be left alone did not hold water anymore.

He said the committee would see that the private health sector also cleaned its house.

