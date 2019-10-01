De Bruyne sidelined by groin injury

The Belgian has been in sensational form for the English champions, scoring twice and providing nine assists in just nine appearances this season.

MANCHESTER - Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne will miss Tuesday's Champions League clash with Dinamo Zagreb with a groin injury that could also see him miss Sunday's Premier League meeting with Wolves.

"Kevin De Bruyne suffered a groin injury in the win over Everton and will miss tonight’s game against Dinamo Zagreb," City said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The extent of his layoff depends on how well he responds to the rehabilitation programme overseen by the Club’s medical staff."

De Bruyne missed the majority of last season due to two serious knee injuries.

However, this latest setback is not expected to keep him out for long.

After Wolves' visit to the Etihad on Sunday, City have a two-week layoff for an international break before travelling to Crystal Palace on 19 October.