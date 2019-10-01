DA punts plan to improve rural safety

One of the DA’s proposed solutions was the establishment of rural policing sectors or police stations that served a particular rural area.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has put forward a rural safety plan to ensure that every farmer, farmworker and rural community is protected.

The party said South Africa’s vulnerable rural communities needed urgent, clear and decisive action and the plan would go a long way in improving rural safety and protecting rural economies.

One of the DA’s proposed solutions was the establishment of rural policing sectors or police stations that served a particular rural area.

The party also wanted each rural sector to have more boots on the ground to improve police visibility.

DA police spokesperson Andrew Whitfield explained: “These sectors will have at least one regular SAPS member appointed as sector commander in line with current policing laws. This plan aims to ensure police visibility.”

The party’s agriculture MEC in the Western Cape Ivan Meyer said parts of the plan had been implemented in the province.

“As the MEC, it is my primary responsibility to implement rural safety. We have implemented a committee which I chair to promote rural safety in the Western Cape.”