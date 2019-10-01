CT firefighters barred from protesting at fire stations in overtime pay dispute

The South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) said its members would work from 8am to 4.30pm as they protested against the current overtime pay structure.

CAPE TOWN - Firefighters who have refused to work overtime shifts have been barred from protesting outside fire stations in Cape Town.

The South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) said its members would not work overtime shifts starting on Tuesday, as they protested against the current overtime pay structure.

Samwu said its firefighters would work from 8am to 4.30pm.

One firefighter said he was told to pack his bag and leave when he arrived at 8am on Tuesday, for his eight-hour shift.

"We are going to be leaving at 4.30pm because the city does not want to pay us for the overtime hours. They are arguing that we sleep, we play table tennis. They're saying we are not working during that time," he said.

Last week, the firefighters marched to the Civic Centre and Parliament to demand a change to the overtime pay structure.

The striking union represents about 60% of the City of Cape Town's 900 firefighters.

The City of Cape Town said the firefighters were in breach of contract.

The municipality said it had contingency measures in place. It said staff would be redeployed to where shortages occurred, and day-shift staff on standby would assist and those on their rest days would also be called on.