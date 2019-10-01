CT firefighters barred from protesting at fire stations in overtime pay dispute
The South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) said its members would work from 8am to 4.30pm as they protested against the current overtime pay structure.
CAPE TOWN - Firefighters who have refused to work overtime shifts have been barred from protesting outside fire stations in Cape Town.
The South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) said its members would not work overtime shifts starting on Tuesday, as they protested against the current overtime pay structure.
Samwu said its firefighters would work from 8am to 4.30pm.
One firefighter said he was told to pack his bag and leave when he arrived at 8am on Tuesday, for his eight-hour shift.
"We are going to be leaving at 4.30pm because the city does not want to pay us for the overtime hours. They are arguing that we sleep, we play table tennis. They're saying we are not working during that time," he said.
Last week, the firefighters marched to the Civic Centre and Parliament to demand a change to the overtime pay structure.
The striking union represents about 60% of the City of Cape Town's 900 firefighters.
The City of Cape Town said the firefighters were in breach of contract.
The municipality said it had contingency measures in place. It said staff would be redeployed to where shortages occurred, and day-shift staff on standby would assist and those on their rest days would also be called on.
Popular in Local
-
Five traffic offences that may soon get your car impounded by the City of CT
-
'It costs lives': Ramaphosa blasts corruption in health sector
-
SANDF deployment in Dunoon not in reaction to protests - authorities
-
Gordhan says court ruling over Sars intelligence report not the end
-
CARTOON: DA Carbomb
-
EFF kickbacks 'directly linked' to Tshwane fuel tender
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.