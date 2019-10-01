CI paid for ex-CFO Solly Lazarus's luxury holidays in KZN, Zondo Inquiry told

This was among the submissions by whistleblower Colonel Dhanajaya Naidoo at the hearings on Tuesday.

PRETORIA - The state capture commission has heard how former Crime Intelligence CFO Solly Lazarus allegedly enjoyed all-expenses-paid holidays and luxurious locations in KwaZulu-Natal at the expense of the unit.

Naidoo, who is in the witness protection programme, was testifying via an audio feed in order to protect his new identity and location.

He referred to property consisting of several cabins located in northern KwaZulu-Natal, which could only be reached using 4x4 vehicles.

“General Lazarus, myself and numerous other officials within his inner circle visited this particular premises and would go there for holidays, particularly over long weekends, school holidays and over Christmas. All of these visits would be posted as operational expenses and paid from the secret service account.”

Naidoo said another property used by the unit was located in Ballito.