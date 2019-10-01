Cape Town City bolster squad with Mayambela signing

Mark Mayambela has been without a club since being released by Port Elizabeth-based side Chippa at the end of last season, despite being the captain of the side.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town City have confirmed the signing of former Orlando Pirates, SuperSport United and Chippa United winger Mark Mayambela.

The 32-year-old has been without a club since being released by Port Elizabeth-based side Chippa at the end of last season, despite being the captain of the side.

Last month, there was speculation that the former Ajax Cape Town dribbling master would be signed by the Citizens and that was confirmed on Tuesday.

Mayambela played for Black Aces, Djurgardens IF, Bloemfontein Celtic to name few.