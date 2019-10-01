Anti-corruption forum to fight corruption in health sector
Members of government, practitioner associations and civic groups are expected to sign the terms of reference, which include the need to fast track a whistle-blowing policy to encourage reporting.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to launch the Health Sector Anti-Corruption Forum in Tshwane on Tuesday morning.
The forum is a collaboration to prevent, detect and prosecute fraud and corruption in the health sector.
In a statement released on Monday, the Presidency said: “The health sector is vulnerable to fraud and corruption because of large and varied numbers of transactions on goods and services in terms of fraudulent orders, tender irregularities, fiscal dumping by government departments through non-governmental organisations, bribery, over-pricing, poor governance, transfer of liabilities to the state, and bogus and fraudulent qualifications.”
In August, Hawks head Godfrey Lebeya said they too would investigate fake doctors.
“A lot of people have acquired fake medical certificates and they are treating people, but they fail them from our universities.”
The anti-corruption forum is expected to prepare for the National Health Insurance Bill.
