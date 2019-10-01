ANC KZN members gear up for elective conference

This comes as party contenders including former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede intensify their campaign to take up key positions in the ANC's biggest region in the country.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal said it was well prepared to ensure a successful elective conference in the eThekwini region.

This comes as party contenders including former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede intensify their campaign to take up key positions in the ANC's biggest region in the country.

KZN party spokesperson Ricardo Mthembu said would announce the dates of the elective conference by the end of this week.

eThekwini is the ANC's biggest region in the country with just over 100 branches.

Gumede, who was removed as regional chairperson in June, is mobilising support to return to the influential position when the region elects its new leadership.

Her spokesperson Mzomuhle Dube said the criminal charges against Gumede and her removal from the mayoral position after the ANC found her incompetent were non-factors for those who support her.

“Zandile Gumede has done nothing wrong, she’s not stolen anything from anybody. It was a political ploy that was blown in that direction.”

Sources said Gumede was set to face competition from Thabani Nyawose, an ANC eThekwini branch leader and manager in the eThekwini Municipality.

The party in the province said it would ensure the election would free and fair.