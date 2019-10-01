Amy’Leigh De Jager kidnapping: 'Mastermind' says she can only afford R10k bail

Tharina Human, Laetitia Nel and Pieter van Zyl tried to convince the court today that they're eligible to be granted bail.

JOHANNESBURG - All three accused in the Amy’Leigh De Jager case have made submissions in court in Vanderbijlpark explaining why they should be granted bail.

Tharina Human, Laetitia Nel and Pieter van Zyl are facing charges of kidnapping De Jager at Laerskool Kollegepark last month.

The case has been postponed to next week Friday.

The three tried to convince the court that they're eligible to be granted bail.

In their affidavits read out in court, all three said they planned to plead not guilty.

Human, who is accused of being the mastermind, said she could only afford R10,000 bail because she had no assets and currently earns R8,500 a month.

Both Van Zyl and Nel said they should be released because they were not flight risks.

The case is expected back in court on 11 October where the judge will decide on whether they will be granted bail.