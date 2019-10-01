Amy’Leigh De Jager kidnapping: 'Mastermind' says she can only afford R10k bail
Tharina Human, Laetitia Nel and Pieter van Zyl tried to convince the court today that they're eligible to be granted bail.
JOHANNESBURG - All three accused in the Amy’Leigh De Jager case have made submissions in court in Vanderbijlpark explaining why they should be granted bail.
Tharina Human, Laetitia Nel and Pieter van Zyl are facing charges of kidnapping De Jager at Laerskool Kollegepark last month.
The case has been postponed to next week Friday.
The three tried to convince the court that they're eligible to be granted bail.
In their affidavits read out in court, all three said they planned to plead not guilty.
Human, who is accused of being the mastermind, said she could only afford R10,000 bail because she had no assets and currently earns R8,500 a month.
Both Van Zyl and Nel said they should be released because they were not flight risks.
The case is expected back in court on 11 October where the judge will decide on whether they will be granted bail.
Popular in Local
-
Five traffic offences that may soon get your car impounded by the City of CT
-
SABC awarded contracts to non-qualifying bidders - AG
-
EFF kickbacks 'directly linked' to Tshwane fuel tender
-
CARTOON: DA Carbomb
-
UCT student killed at Clifton Beach was friends with Uyinene Mrwetyana - buddy
-
Motshekga expects fiery debate on wording to allow for land expropriation
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.