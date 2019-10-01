All Blacks' Ardie Savea to wear rugby goggles in match against Canada
This comes after Ardie Savea discovered that the vision had deteriorated in his left eye and he realised he had to protect his eyesight.
CAPE TOWN - All Blacks loose forward Ardie Savea is set to wear rugby goggles in the team's next Rugby World Cup Test against Canada on Wednesday.
This comes after Savea discovered that the vision had deteriorated in his left eye and he realised he had to protect his eyesight.
"A couple of years ago I realised I had a bad vision in my left eye. Everything's kind of blurry. I told All Blacks doctor Tony Page that it was getting worse and now we're doing something about it. The doctor notified me that World Rugby had some goggles that were approved and everyone has been supportive," said Savea in a club website.
"In terms of vision and seeing, it's pretty sweet, and it's now just a matter of getting used to them."
In May this year, World Rugby approved the use of the goggles at all levels of rugby to allow those who are visually impaired to play the game. The approval came after extensive development and robust trialling of the eyewear.
