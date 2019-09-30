Zambia cancels licence of Vodafone franchise holder over poor capacity
Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority said in a statement Vodafone Zambia would cease to operate from 20 October.
LUSAKA - Zambia’s communications regulator said on Thursday it had cancelled the licence for Vodafone’s local franchise holder, citing a lack of technical and financial capacity.
Vodafone in 2016 licenced Afrimax, a telecommunications service provider in sub-Saharan Africa to offer customers high-speed 4G data services using the Vodafone Zambia brand.
The company, registered as Mobile Broadband Ltd has lately been experiencing operational problems and issued a statement in July saying its shareholders had failed to recapitalise it.
Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority said in a statement Vodafone Zambia would cease to operate from 20 October.
“The Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority has cancelled network and service licences issued to Mobile Broadband Limited trading as Vodafone Zambia Limited,” it said in a statement.
“The cancellation is on the grounds that Mobile Broadband Limited has ceased to fulfil the eligibility requirements ... by not being technically and financially capable of meeting the obligations and terms and conditions of the licence.”
No one at the company was immediately available to comment.
Popular in Africa
-
Grace asked to rest, not attend day 2 of viewing Mugabe's body
-
Prince Harry swaps gifts with Malawi's president
-
JEAN-JACQUES CORNISH: Thomas Cook’s hit on Tunisian tourism
-
UPDATE: Zimbabwe's ex-president Mugabe buried in rural village
-
Bekele wins Berlin marathon, misses record by two seconds
-
Prince Harry to touch down in Malawi
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.