Zambia cancels licence of Vodafone franchise holder over poor capacity

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
Go

Zambia cancels licence of Vodafone franchise holder over poor capacity

Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority said in a statement Vodafone Zambia would cease to operate from 20 October.

Picture: AFP.
Picture: AFP.
4 hours ago

LUSAKA - Zambia’s communications regulator said on Thursday it had cancelled the licence for Vodafone’s local franchise holder, citing a lack of technical and financial capacity.

Vodafone in 2016 licenced Afrimax, a telecommunications service provider in sub-Saharan Africa to offer customers high-speed 4G data services using the Vodafone Zambia brand.

The company, registered as Mobile Broadband Ltd has lately been experiencing operational problems and issued a statement in July saying its shareholders had failed to recapitalise it.

Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority said in a statement Vodafone Zambia would cease to operate from 20 October.

“The Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority has cancelled network and service licences issued to Mobile Broadband Limited trading as Vodafone Zambia Limited,” it said in a statement.

“The cancellation is on the grounds that Mobile Broadband Limited has ceased to fulfil the eligibility requirements ... by not being technically and financially capable of meeting the obligations and terms and conditions of the licence.”

No one at the company was immediately available to comment.

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA