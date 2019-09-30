Woman (61) arrested for outstanding warrants worth over R400k

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
Go

Woman (61) arrested for outstanding warrants worth over R400k

At least 119 vehicles were impounded, 116 cellphones confiscated and over 43,000 fines were issued.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town’s traffic officials have arrested over 240 people for various traffic violations in the last week.

At least 119 vehicles were impounded, 116 cellphones confiscated and over 43,000 fines were issued.

Among the lawbreakers were 105 motorists who were caught driving under the influence.

In Nyanga, authorities arrested 37 taxi drivers for 143 outstanding warrants to the value of over R300,000.

City of Cape Town traffic service’s Maxine Bezuidenhout said: “In the latest arrests yesterday, officers arrested a 61-year-old Khayelitsha woman for 271 outstanding warrants to the value of R416,050. She will appear in the Parow Magistrates Court.”

Meanwhile, on Saturday, a man was arrested in Atlantis for possessing a suspected fraudulent learner’s licence.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA