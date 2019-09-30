Woman (61) arrested for outstanding warrants worth over R400k

At least 119 vehicles were impounded, 116 cellphones confiscated and over 43,000 fines were issued.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town’s traffic officials have arrested over 240 people for various traffic violations in the last week.

Among the lawbreakers were 105 motorists who were caught driving under the influence.

In Nyanga, authorities arrested 37 taxi drivers for 143 outstanding warrants to the value of over R300,000.

City of Cape Town traffic service’s Maxine Bezuidenhout said: “In the latest arrests yesterday, officers arrested a 61-year-old Khayelitsha woman for 271 outstanding warrants to the value of R416,050. She will appear in the Parow Magistrates Court.”

Meanwhile, on Saturday, a man was arrested in Atlantis for possessing a suspected fraudulent learner’s licence.