WC average dam level at 66% after rainfall
This comes after rain hit in the drought-stricken Karoo region over the weekend.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape’s average dam level stands at 66,1%.
This comes after rain hit in the drought-stricken Karoo region over the weekend.
The Western Cape Environmental Affairs Department said the bulk fell in the Nelspoort and Murraysburg areas where some farms reported 40 millimetres of rain.
In Beaufort West, between 12 and 14 millimetres were reported.
James-Brent Styan, the spokesperson for MEC Anton Bredell, said: "Ahead of the summer season this is much better compared to previous years. However, some regions continue to be severely affected by the drought despite the rain seen over the past weekend."
The department said the regions around Merweville, Leeu Gamka and Prins Albert continued to be severely affected by the ongoing drought, with the agricultural sector in these regions of particular concern.
Popular in Local
-
EFF kickbacks 'directly linked' to Tshwane fuel tender
-
GALLERY: Somizi and Mohale's traditional wedding
-
WC's safety plan has become more urgent after student's Clifton beach murder
-
Secret witness implicates journalist Ranjeni Munusamy at state capture inquiry
-
It's rain season. And the SAHRC still has no answers on the Vaal River's sewage
-
Private health market overcharging consumers with no clear outcomes - report
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.