WC average dam level at 66% after rainfall

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape’s average dam level stands at 66,1%.

This comes after rain hit in the drought-stricken Karoo region over the weekend.

The Western Cape Environmental Affairs Department said the bulk fell in the Nelspoort and Murraysburg areas where some farms reported 40 millimetres of rain.

In Beaufort West, between 12 and 14 millimetres were reported.

James-Brent Styan, the spokesperson for MEC Anton Bredell, said: "Ahead of the summer season this is much better compared to previous years. However, some regions continue to be severely affected by the drought despite the rain seen over the past weekend."

The department said the regions around Merweville, Leeu Gamka and Prins Albert continued to be severely affected by the ongoing drought, with the agricultural sector in these regions of particular concern.