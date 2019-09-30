DA 'not made aware' of Maimane car donated by Markus Jooste

According to the ‘Rapport’, DA leader Mmusi Maimane drove a car that was rented and paid for by Markus Jooste ahead of the 2016 local government elections.

JOHANNESBURG - A senior member of the Democratic Alliance (DA) on Sunday said the party’s Federal Executive (FedEx) was not made aware of the car donated by former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste until recently.

According to the Rapport over the weekend, DA leader Mmusi Maimane drove a car that was rented and paid for by Jooste ahead of the 2016 local government elections. But, the DA denied this saying the party returned the car when the company’s financial scandals surfaced.

This followed reports from earlier this month that Maimane had declared a R4 million house in a parliamentary register, despite it not belonging to him

Deputy DA federal executive chairperson Mike Waters said the donation of the car to the party was never brought before its executive or national management committees. He said he first heard of the donation a few weeks ago when another DA member asked him to raise it in a meeting.

“One would expect that national management and FedEx would be taken into confidence when such gifts are given to the party so that everything is above board and everyone knows everything.”

Waters also requested clarity on the R4 million Claremont house that Maimane said he was renting.

“What I’m wanting is documentary proof that Mr Maimane is actually paying rent first of all, and secondly, paying a market-related rent.”

He also said he was certain that the details on Maimane’s affairs would be clarified before the party’s next federal executive committee meeting next month.